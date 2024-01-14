Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average is $449.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

