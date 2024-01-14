Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 197 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

