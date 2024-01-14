PLATINCOIN Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 101.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $89,991.22 and approximately $22.67 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 152.6% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 743,247,643 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 743,243,340.49074 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.01302619 USD and is up 181.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $64.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.