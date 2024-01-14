Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,036 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NVO traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,244. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

