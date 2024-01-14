Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 27,587,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,657,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

