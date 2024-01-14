First Interstate Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.80.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $799.60. The stock had a trading volume of 880,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,258. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $754.93 and a 200-day moving average of $705.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

