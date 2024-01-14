STP Price Up 1.4% This Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $107.79 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018689 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00289779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,958.62 or 1.00001296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011352 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05461564 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $6,361,085.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

