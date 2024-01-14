Fei USD Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $269,552.98 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018689 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00289779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,958.62 or 1.00001296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011352 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,932,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,673,482 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,932,149.81255436 with 13,673,482.42979208 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95102468 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $211,602.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.