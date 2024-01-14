Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,924 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,627. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.