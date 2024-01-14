First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,419. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.07. The company has a market capitalization of $434.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

