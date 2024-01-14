First Interstate Bank Sells 2,123 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,899. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
