Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jan 14th, 2024

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 0.6 %

Tomra Systems ASA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $19.19.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

