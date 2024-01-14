Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average is $193.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

