Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in December

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,292.0 days.
Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance
OTCMKTS TTUUF remained flat at $6.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $6.55.
About Tokyu Fudosan
