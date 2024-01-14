Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in December

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,292.0 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

OTCMKTS TTUUF remained flat at $6.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

