Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Increases By 54.5%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toto Stock Up 0.3 %

TOTDY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. 8,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688. Toto has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

