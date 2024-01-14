Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the December 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

TNGCF remained flat at $2.70 on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70.

About Tongcheng Travel

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

