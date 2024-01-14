Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the December 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
TNGCF remained flat at $2.70 on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70.
About Tongcheng Travel
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tongcheng Travel
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.