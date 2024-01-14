Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declines By 37.5%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,142,800 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 11,420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.2 days.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 205,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.83%.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

