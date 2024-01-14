Short Interest in Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Drops By 36.6%

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

Tessenderlo Group stock remained flat at C$29.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.96. Tessenderlo Group has a 52-week low of C$29.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.50.

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

