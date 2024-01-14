Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 1,434,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF remained flat at $1.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

