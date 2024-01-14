Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 1,434,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF remained flat at $1.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
