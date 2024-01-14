San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,165 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,165 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 2,236,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,376. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average of $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

