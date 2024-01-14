Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $842.12. 168,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $810.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $544.95 and a 52-week high of $844.52.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

