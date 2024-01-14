Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 623 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,329,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,210. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

