Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,629,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

