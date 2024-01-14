KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3,099.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,462,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.47.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $560.61 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.27 and a 200-day moving average of $504.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.