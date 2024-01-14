Arista Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 534.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $305.56. 1,170,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.32 and a 52 week high of $306.74. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

