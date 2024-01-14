Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 4,500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $525.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

