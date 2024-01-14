Flow Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $62.33 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Flow Profile
Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,482,285,260 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.
Flow Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.
