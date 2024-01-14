Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 63,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 38,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $84.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

