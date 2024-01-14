Symbol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.02 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $163.02 million and approximately $685,229.26 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,295,113,783 coins and its circulating supply is 5,855,508,345 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

