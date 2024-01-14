NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

