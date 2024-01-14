Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 113,025 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,025 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

PFE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,373,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

