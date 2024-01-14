Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.