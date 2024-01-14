Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

