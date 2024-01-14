Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.1% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $463.18 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.53 and its 200 day moving average is $444.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.23.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

