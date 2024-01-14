Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

