Asio Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 21,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

NYSE:LMT traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.18. 966,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

