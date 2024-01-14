Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.57. 7,138,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

