Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 118,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 342,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,240,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,944,000 after acquiring an additional 738,283 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

