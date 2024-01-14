Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $230,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 225,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.03. 7,062,527 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

