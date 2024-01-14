Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $126,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.40. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.