Financial Council Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.45. 3,336,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $102.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

