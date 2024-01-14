Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Increases By 100.8%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,600 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the December 15th total of 871,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 407.1 days.

UniCredit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNCFF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

