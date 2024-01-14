Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Increases By 100.8%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,600 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the December 15th total of 871,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 407.1 days.
UniCredit Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of UNCFF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.
UniCredit Company Profile
