Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Expands By 49.8%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. White Gold has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.35.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

