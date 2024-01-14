Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in December

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 844,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFSTF

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

About Western Forest Products

Shares of WFSTF remained flat at $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.08.

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.