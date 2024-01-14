Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in December

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 844,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.
Separately, Raymond James cut Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
