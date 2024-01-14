Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,990,000 after purchasing an additional 90,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $83.58. 1,085,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,632. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

