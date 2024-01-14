Short Interest in Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Decreases By 59.6%

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Visium Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Visium Technologies stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 40,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,845. Visium Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Visium Technologies
