Short Interest in Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Expands By 32.1%

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 428,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Welcia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WLCGF remained flat at $16.41 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Welcia has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
About Welcia
