Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Declines By 31.1%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 35,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,730. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Veolia Environnement
