Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Declines By 31.1%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 35,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,730. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.