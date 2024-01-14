Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

Shares of VASO stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. 236,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,447. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

