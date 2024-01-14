VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Up 78.1% in December

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the December 15th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VERSES AI Price Performance

VRSSF stock traded up 0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 1.36. 714,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.12. VERSES AI has a twelve month low of 0.48 and a twelve month high of 2.78.

Get VERSES AI alerts:

VERSES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.