VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Short Interest Up 78.1% in December

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the December 15th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
VERSES AI Price Performance
VRSSF stock traded up 0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 1.36. 714,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.12. VERSES AI has a twelve month low of 0.48 and a twelve month high of 2.78.
VERSES AI Company Profile
